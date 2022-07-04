Previous
Copy cat by anitaw
230 / 365

Copy cat

I laid down flat on the grass to take a picture of the flowers before Ali mowed them and Ziggy decided it was a game. She made herself flat as a pancake!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Anita W

@anitaw
Jaap Meijer
Brilliant!
July 4th, 2022  
