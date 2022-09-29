Sign up
317 / 365
BT Tower
As the streets darkened for the evening the tower happily basked in the last sun of the day
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Anita W
@anitaw
Tags
london
winghong_ho
Beautifully composed.
September 30th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love the light you've caught on one of my fave buildings ever.
September 30th, 2022
