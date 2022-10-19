Previous
Who knew our lawn looks like this close up in the morning? by anitaw
Who knew our lawn looks like this close up in the morning?

Once again photography is making me see the beauty of nature that I never used to notice!
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Anita W

@anitaw
