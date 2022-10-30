Previous
Little bug by anitaw
348 / 365

Little bug

Once again looking for something to photograph, I came across what looked like a plain old bug in my garden. Looking through a macro filter I could enjoy all his fabulous patterns and reflective colours!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Anita W

@anitaw
