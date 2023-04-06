Previous
Different moss plants growing together by anitaw
Different moss plants growing together

I've really been enjoying seeing all of the details on my pear tree for the 30-shots 2023 challenge. I've lived here 23 years and never noticed all these details on my tree before!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Anita W

@anitaw
Agnes ace
Wonderful
April 6th, 2023  
