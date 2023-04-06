Sign up
Photo 506
Different moss plants growing together
I've really been enjoying seeing all of the details on my pear tree for the 30-shots 2023 challenge. I've lived here 23 years and never noticed all these details on my tree before!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Anita W
@anitaw
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2023
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
April 6th, 2023
