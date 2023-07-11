Previous
My one sunflower by anitaw
My one sunflower

I planted several seeds in three tubs - all the other seedlings were dug out night after night by (I think) energetic squirrels! This is the only one that survived!
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Anita W

@anitaw
