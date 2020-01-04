Previous
4. Selfie by anjanygaard
4 / 365

4. Selfie

Still kneepain, sad feeling the last couple of days. Didn’t sleep until 4 in the morning.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Anja Nygaard

@anjanygaard
Photo Details

