Previous
Next
Rättviks Kyrka, Dalarna, Sweden by ankers70
1 / 365

Rättviks Kyrka, Dalarna, Sweden

Today's Sunday travel photo is of the Rättviks Parish church (Church of Sweden) which sits on the edge of Lake Siljan and dates from 1300. It has been extended several times with its present shape dating from 1793.

Most interesting to me were the wooden stables around the church where parishioners used to stable their horses while they attended church: 87 of the stables remain some from the end of the 15th century.

Some parishioners would arrive at the church in what are called 'church boats'. Some of these boats were as long as 100 feet and could carry many people, sometimes all the inhabitants of a small village. Each church boat had rowlocks carved with the insignia of its village. There are only a few church boats left in Dalarna and some are used in summer church boat races on Lake Siljan.

28th November 2017 28th Nov 17

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise