Journaling

I am a journaler. I have kept a written journal for most of my adult life, combining writing, drawing, photographs, cutting and pasting. My ‘book of scribblings’ accompanies me everywhere as does my camera, both in their respective coloured pouches. Often in ‘normal times’ I write in cafes and coffee shops, some regular haunts and some new ones I find along my regular wanderings. At the moment, because we are in lockdown, my writing is home based accompanied by my ‘Christmas Bells cup of chai tea.



The journalling aspect of this photographic project is exciting as are the stories accompanying the photographs. At the end of a year, I wonder what story my posted photographs will tell?