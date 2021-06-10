Fountain fun

Still playing with the effects of moving water at night.



This is the MacPherson Robertson fountain in the Shrine Gardens (St Kilda Road, Melbourne) with the Shrine of Remembrance in the background. This fountain was gifted to the people of Melbourne by Sir MacPherson Robertson in 1934 for Victoria's centenary.



Interestingly, as a piece of trivia, Sir MacPherson Robertson made his money in confectionery, introducing chewing gum and fairy floss into Australia. Possibly, his reputation is better served by the fountain!