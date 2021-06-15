Previous
St Kilda Road, Melbourne
St Kilda Road, Melbourne

Usually very busy. By track length, Melbourne has the largest tramway network in the world. A third of Melbourne's tramway routes use St Kilda Road, making it the busiest corridor in Melbourne. Shrine of Remembrance in background.
15th June 2021

