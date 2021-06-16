Previous
St Kilda Road, Melbourne/2 by ankers70
St Kilda Road, Melbourne/2

Some of the newer trams on the St Kilda Road route. The one on the left is older than the one on the right. For tram buffs: https://yarratrams.com.au/our-fleet-today
16th June 2021

