Casuarinas at sunset by ankers70
29 / 365

Casuarinas at sunset

Magnificent sunset last night after a stormy day.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
KV ace
Stunning. Storms are headed our way for the weekend… I hope we get a gorgeous sunset like this afterwards.
June 18th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
I hope you do as well as it was awe inspiring. @kvphoto
June 18th, 2021  
KV ace
@ankers70 love your photo… especially like the silhouette of the pine in the foreground.
June 18th, 2021  
