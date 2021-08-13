Previous
Next
Kookaburra sits . . . by ankers70
84 / 365

Kookaburra sits . . .

My camera doesn't have the lens for this kind of capture but I was, nevertheless, quite pleased with this attempt, especially as I had to be really quick as he kept spying worms and swooping on them.

13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise