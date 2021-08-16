Previous
Just playing . . . by ankers70
87 / 365

Just playing . . .

Using the technique described by @koalagardens on 13th August, I played around with making a little planet. This is what happened!
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
23% complete

bkb in the city
Very cool
August 15th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Ooh amazing!
August 15th, 2021  
