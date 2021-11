Alvéngården at Tibble, below Leksand, Sweden

Today, for my weekly international travel, I am at the house of the Swedish composer Hugo Alfvén (1872–1960), open to the public since 1962. The house is owned by the Hugo Alfvén foundation, part of Kungle Music Academy. His desk was a special part of a wonderful visit. The photo is, I believe, of his daughter Margita Alfvén, a silent movie star.

As well as being a famous composer, he was also an accomplished watercolourist and the walls of the house were lined with his watercolour works