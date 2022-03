Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House, 8th March 2022.The main cast of Otello together with the conductor take their final bow: Yonghoon Lee (Otello) to the left of the conductor, Andrea Battistoni, with Karah Son (Desdemona) to the right. Marco Vratogna who played a wonderful Iago, is to the left of Yonghoon Lee.More info about the performance: https://features.opera.org.au/cheat-sheet-otello/ Joan Sutherland Theatre has a capacity of 1600. Because of the Sydney floods and consequent evacuations and road closures, only 600 people were able to get there.