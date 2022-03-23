Beam me up!

Communications and fire spotting towers Kolor (Mt Rouse) near Penshurst in the Western District of Victoria.



Mt Rouse is an extinct composite volcano (basaltic lava and scoria rising 367m above the surrounding lava plain. Mt Rouse last erupted some 5000 years ago and is part of the newer volcanic precinct (NPV) of the still active 19,000 sq km volcanic field of western Victoria and South Australia which includes more than 400 of Australia's youngest volcanoes.



All the communication technology on the top of Mt Rouse contrasts with a person spending a lot of the summer up the fire spotting tower, as a significant contribution to bush fire management. The tower is always manned on total fire ban days and at other times if the CFA fire index indicates.



