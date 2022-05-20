Previous
Let the show begin . . . by ankers70
364 / 365

Excitement building at the Melbourne Concert Hall as the orchestra tunes for Opera Australia's performance of Wagner's 'Lohengrin'. A stellar cast including Jonas Kaufman as Lohengrin and Emily McGee as Elsa.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

