Previous
Next
The golden pipeline by ankers70
Photo 390

The golden pipeline

Yesterday I posted a photo of Mundaring Weir and referred to the water pipeline. This is the pipeline taking water to Coolgardie and Kalgoorlie from Lake CY O'Connor behind the weir.

My husband is well over 6ft tall so that should give some idea of the size of the main pipelines.

On average, over 90 million litres of water is pumped daily from Lake CY O'Connor into the network.

The pipeline extends over 550km east and the water takes between 5 and 11 days to reach Kalgoorlie. Nearly 8000km of pipeline extend north and south from the main pipeline, and the entire pipe network holds 300 million litres of water.

15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good leading line
June 15th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great pov
June 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise