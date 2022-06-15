The golden pipeline

Yesterday I posted a photo of Mundaring Weir and referred to the water pipeline. This is the pipeline taking water to Coolgardie and Kalgoorlie from Lake CY O'Connor behind the weir.



My husband is well over 6ft tall so that should give some idea of the size of the main pipelines.



On average, over 90 million litres of water is pumped daily from Lake CY O'Connor into the network.



The pipeline extends over 550km east and the water takes between 5 and 11 days to reach Kalgoorlie. Nearly 8000km of pipeline extend north and south from the main pipeline, and the entire pipe network holds 300 million litres of water.



