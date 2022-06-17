Previous
Sand and sky by ankers70
Photo 392

Sand and sky

Another view of Lancelin sand dunes. I like it in black and white because it brings out the patterns and the vastness of the dunes and the drama of the sky.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Suzanne

@ankers70

Jacqueline ace
It works really well in b&w!
June 16th, 2022  
Lesley ace
I agree. It’s awesome.
June 16th, 2022  
