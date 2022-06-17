Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 392
Sand and sky
Another view of Lancelin sand dunes. I like it in black and white because it brings out the patterns and the vastness of the dunes and the drama of the sky.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
14th June 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
It works really well in b&w!
June 16th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I agree. It’s awesome.
June 16th, 2022
