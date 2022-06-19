Previous
Next
Another day, another dugite in the sand groper state by ankers70
Photo 394

Another day, another dugite in the sand groper state

This sign appealed to me.

The dugite is a particularly venomous species of snake, native to Western Australia. The bite from a dugite can be lethal.

'Sand Groper' is the nickname given to Western Australians, because there is so much sand in the State.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I would definitely steer clear.
June 18th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Me too!
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise