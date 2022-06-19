Sign up
Photo 394
Another day, another dugite in the sand groper state
This sign appealed to me.
The dugite is a particularly venomous species of snake, native to Western Australia. The bite from a dugite can be lethal.
'Sand Groper' is the nickname given to Western Australians, because there is so much sand in the State.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Babs
ace
I would definitely steer clear.
June 18th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Me too!
June 18th, 2022
