Photo 401
Grass!
Something different for me, inspired by all the wonderful close-ups on this site.
I quite liked the light catching one spray of grass in the clump.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Lesley
ace
I love the light too.
June 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Looks like gold !
June 25th, 2022
