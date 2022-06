Kirwans Bridge, Nagambie Lakes, Nagambie Victoria

I liked the lens flare in this even though they are not supposed to be a good thing.



Built in 1890, and necessitated by the building of the Goulburn Weir in the late 1880s, Kirwans Bridge linked farming, mining and forestry activities across the widened Goulburn River. The mid-stream bend in the bridge has been attributed either to poor engineering or to a dispute between the two Shires involved. At 310 metres, it is the longest timber bridge in Victoria and has two passing bays.