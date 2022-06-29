Namatjira at SAM

The extensive Namatjira collection at the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) including paintings by Albert Namatjira (1902–1959) himself, but also paintings by his children and grandchildren. Only one painting on this wall is not by a member of the Namatjira family and that is by Rex Batterbee OBE (1893–1973), Albert Namatjira's art teacher (for a short six weeks) and the watercolourist whose teachings gave rise to the Arrernte School of artists.
It was hard to capture the impact of this collection and it is not a great photograph but I am posting it because it was such a wonderful experience.