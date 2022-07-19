Watching me, watching you, watching me. . .

Current installation in Melbourne's Federation Square. It's called 'The Eyes' by a group called Cool Shit, 'a nonconformist team' which works on larger than life inflatable installations.



The project focuses on the constant surveillance we are under in a myriad of ways, including from smartphones and cameras. 'The Eyes' is the centrepiece of the 'Anything but Square: Under Surveillance' program which explores surveillance, murkiness, intrigue, the push and pull of the desire to know and the desire to be deceived and hide. The whole scene was unsettling in so many ways.





In this photo, 'The Eyes' is looking at a projection of eyes on one of the buildings of Fed Square. In front of the inflatable head workers are setting up a stage for an associated musical performance and the Eureka Tower is in the right background, eyeing it all from above. And I, with my little eye, was photographing it all!

