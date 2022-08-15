Sign up
Photo 451
The next train on Platform 1 will be . . .
I really liked these three people all on their mobiles, all dissociated from each other and what is going on around them.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
2
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
Tags
street-94
George
ace
So true to life today.
August 14th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I love this. Such a real world observation.
August 14th, 2022
