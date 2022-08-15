Previous
The next train on Platform 1 will be . . . by ankers70
Photo 451

The next train on Platform 1 will be . . .

I really liked these three people all on their mobiles, all dissociated from each other and what is going on around them.



15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Suzanne

ace
George ace
So true to life today.
August 14th, 2022  
Lesley ace
I love this. Such a real world observation.
August 14th, 2022  
