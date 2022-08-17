Sign up
Photo 453
Let the show begin . . .
Last week we went to the show 'Leaving Jackson', the Johnny Cash and June Carter story performed by Jeff Carter and Melanie Lewin. Vibrant performance.
This shot was taken before the show began as people were still arriving.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
