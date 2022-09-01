Sign up
Photo 468
Bharingup brilliance
Paddocks of canola, near Bharingup, Central Victoria. Taken en route home from a wonderful day walking with our walking group.
I liked the layers in this
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Nina Ganci
beautiful scene and colours
August 31st, 2022
