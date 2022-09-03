Previous
Up, up and away . . . by ankers70
Photo 470

Up, up and away . . .

En route Darwin on the flying kangaroo


3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Lesley ace
I often take this shot but they rarely turn out as well as this. Enjoy Darwin.
September 2nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. Like you I always try for shots out the porthole. I was quite pleased with this one!

Darwin is hot, hot! And steamy! 38deg yesterday when we arrived yesterday so quite a change from Melbourne.
September 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Classic shot. It will be quite a shock after Melbourne
September 3rd, 2022  
