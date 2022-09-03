Sign up
Photo 470
Up, up and away . . .
En route Darwin on the flying kangaroo
3rd September 2022
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
2nd September 2022 8:53am
Lesley
ace
I often take this shot but they rarely turn out as well as this. Enjoy Darwin.
September 2nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. Like you I always try for shots out the porthole. I was quite pleased with this one!
Darwin is hot, hot! And steamy! 38deg yesterday when we arrived yesterday so quite a change from Melbourne.
September 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Classic shot. It will be quite a shock after Melbourne
September 3rd, 2022
