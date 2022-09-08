Previous
Northern Territory Parliament House, Darwin by ankers70
Northern Territory Parliament House, Darwin

New parliament building opened 1994, after Cyclone Tracy devastated Darwin in 1975.

Playing catch up for the next few days as I have been out of internet contact for the past ten days.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Suzanne

