'One of the greatest natural wonders of the world' Sir David Attenborough
It's hard to capture the enormity of Montgomery Reef so the photo is not terrific.
We were fortunate to have a tide drop of over 11 metres so the reef was visible and high out of the water. It is the world's largest inshore reef at over 400 sq km (the figures in the link below are incorrect even though the pics are good). As the tide drops the sea water rushes out of the lagoon and cascades down over the reef at an incredible rate. Sea turtles, manta rays, sharks and birdlife are attracted to the turbulent waters.