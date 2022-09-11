Previous
Next
'One of the greatest natural wonders of the world' Sir David Attenborough by ankers70
Photo 478

'One of the greatest natural wonders of the world' Sir David Attenborough

It's hard to capture the enormity of Montgomery Reef so the photo is not terrific.

We were fortunate to have a tide drop of over 11 metres so the reef was visible and high out of the water. It is the world's largest inshore reef at over 400 sq km (the figures in the link below are incorrect even though the pics are good). As the tide drops the sea water rushes out of the lagoon and cascades down over the reef at an incredible rate. Sea turtles, manta rays, sharks and birdlife are attracted to the turbulent waters.

This link has good overhead photos to give context: https://www.behance.net/gallery/114914299/The-Montgomery-Reef-A-Natural-Wonder

11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise