Last view of the Lacepedes

I will probably not see these wonderful islands again. This month's spring tides meant they were more accessible than usual, but rising sea waters will mean they are less and less accessible.
Interestingly, in the 1880s the Lacepedes were at the centre of an international incident over guano. The US claimed the Lacepedes as US territory under a US Act of Congress, the Guano Islands Act 1856 which allowed citizens of the US to take possession of 'unclaimed' islands with guano deposits anywhere in the world ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guano_Islands_Act). Britain, on behalf of the fledgling Australian colonies disputed the claim and the matter was resolved leaving the islands an Australian possession.