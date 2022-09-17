Sign up
Photo 484
Picture perfect
'These three shells will look picture perfect against the rocks', Margaret at Montague Sound, Kimberley Coast, WA.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Tags
people-photographer
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 21st, 2022
