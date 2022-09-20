Boab tree, Careening Bay

This very large twin-trunked boab tree (Adansonia gregorii), now heritage listed is also known as the Mermaid tree because of the inscription on the other side from this photo 'HMC Mermaid 1820'. The large inscription was made by the crew of Her Majesty's Cutter 'Mermaid', captained by Lieutenant Phillip Parker King, which careened in the bay for necessary repairs to the timber hull. The story of the Mermaid is remarkable but too long for here.
The 'gothic' niche carved on this side of the tree is is something of a mystery but may have been used for church services by the sailors camped here for the careening.
Some experts believe this boab could be 800 years old.