Minyirr (Gantheaume Point). These are the striking colours of Broome: the turquoise sea, blue, blue sky and the red, red pindan soil and Broome Sandstone. It is Yawaru (sea people) country , managed by Rubibi Aboriginal Land Heritage and Development Corporation for the traditional custodians.A little bit about the geology of Minyirr (Gantheaume Point): http://wkfl.asn.au/nature/geology_ganthaume_point.htm