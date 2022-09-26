Sign up
Photo 493
Last view of Broome
I always try to mark the beginning and end of trips with a view from the plane, not always successfully. I was, though, quite pleased with this shot of the Broome peninsula from the QANTASLink plane flying Broome to Perth WA.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
0
0
