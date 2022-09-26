Previous
Last view of Broome by ankers70
Photo 493

Last view of Broome

I always try to mark the beginning and end of trips with a view from the plane, not always successfully. I was, though, quite pleased with this shot of the Broome peninsula from the QANTASLink plane flying Broome to Perth WA.
26th September 2022

Photo Details

