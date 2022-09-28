Clem, Sam and Banjo

Painted silos have become the thing in northern Victoria. This Goorambat silo was painted by Jimmy Dvate to remember the crucial role Clydesdale horses played in the Goorambat farming community until they were eventually replaced (from 1924 onwards) by the tractor. Clem is on the RHS, and Banjo on the LHS with Sam, the grandson of Banjo in the middle. All three are from the Lavereen Stud founded in Goorambat in 1920. At the time of painting (2019), all three horses were alive and well and enjoying retirement.

