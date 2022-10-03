Sign up
Photo 500
Travel at the speed of light
Stopover Dubai en route Melbourne to Zurich. First leg of 14 hours completed. I liked this scene of travellers waiting, waiting . . .
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
3rd October 2022 2:05pm
