Previous
Next
Photo 514
Venezia 13
Last of Venice until next time—hopefully!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
18th October 2022 7:06pm
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene and reflections.
October 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful series of shots
October 24th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
FAV!
October 24th, 2022
