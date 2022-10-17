Previous
Next
Venezia 13 by ankers70
Photo 514

Venezia 13

Last of Venice until next time—hopefully!

17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene and reflections.
October 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful series of shots
October 24th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
FAV!
October 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise