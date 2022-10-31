Sign up
Photo 528
The Hills are Alive!
We took the Gornergrat bahn to Gornergrat (3089m) and then with two friends hiked down the line. I took this photo of the other three just before Rotenboden (2815m), and just after we burst into a very out-of-tune version of 'The Hills Are Alive'!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
0
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
