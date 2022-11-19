Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 547
These shoes have done some walking . . .
Mt Hotham, Victoria
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
560
photos
76
followers
87
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
18th November 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w46
Diana
ace
They look like the perfect and comfortable walking shoes. Lovely shot of the rolling hills.
November 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close