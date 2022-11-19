Previous
Next
These shoes have done some walking . . . by ankers70
Photo 547

These shoes have done some walking . . .

Mt Hotham, Victoria


19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look like the perfect and comfortable walking shoes. Lovely shot of the rolling hills.
November 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise