Previous
Next
Alpine view by ankers70
Photo 552

Alpine view

Unseasonal snow blanketing Mt Hotham in the last half of November.

Apologies to all in the northern hemisphere who are used to snow and who are facing winter, but it's an exciting event here especially when it happens a week before summer should start.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
151% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise