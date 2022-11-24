Sign up
Photo 552
Alpine view
Unseasonal snow blanketing Mt Hotham in the last half of November.
Apologies to all in the northern hemisphere who are used to snow and who are facing winter, but it's an exciting event here especially when it happens a week before summer should start.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
