Photo 553
Heading home?
Getting ready to leave Hotham and head home involved digging out the cars. Fortunately, the snow plough came along and helped out!
This is probably all pretty commonplace for those 365ers who live in countries where snow is a regular occurrence. It is pretty exciting for those of us who see snow rarely.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
22nd November 2022 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-50
Babs
ace
Oh no, I remember weather like this when I lived in the UK. I don't miss snow at all and haven't seen it for over 35 years.
November 24th, 2022
