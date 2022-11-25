Previous
Heading home? by ankers70
Photo 553

Heading home?

Getting ready to leave Hotham and head home involved digging out the cars. Fortunately, the snow plough came along and helped out!

This is probably all pretty commonplace for those 365ers who live in countries where snow is a regular occurrence. It is pretty exciting for those of us who see snow rarely.


Suzanne

Oh no, I remember weather like this when I lived in the UK. I don't miss snow at all and haven't seen it for over 35 years.
November 24th, 2022  
