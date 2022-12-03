Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 561
Star of wonder . . .
Gives whole new meaning to putting the star on the top of the Xmas tree
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
574
photos
77
followers
88
following
153% complete
View this month »
554
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
30th November 2022 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Just zoomed in to see the man inside. I hope that he doesn’t get claustrophobia.
This reminds me of many years ago when I was a student nurse. I lived in a residence with fellow trainees. My dear dad drove 50 miles with a Christmas tree. It was so big that he chopped the top off to get it in the car then attached the top when he arrived. We exchanged coat hangers from the uniform laundry room for Christmas decorations at our local off license.
December 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This reminds me of many years ago when I was a student nurse. I lived in a residence with fellow trainees. My dear dad drove 50 miles with a Christmas tree. It was so big that he chopped the top off to get it in the car then attached the top when he arrived. We exchanged coat hangers from the uniform laundry room for Christmas decorations at our local off license.