Star of wonder . . . by ankers70
Photo 561

Star of wonder . . .

Gives whole new meaning to putting the star on the top of the Xmas tree
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Suzanne

ace
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
Just zoomed in to see the man inside. I hope that he doesn’t get claustrophobia.
This reminds me of many years ago when I was a student nurse. I lived in a residence with fellow trainees. My dear dad drove 50 miles with a Christmas tree. It was so big that he chopped the top off to get it in the car then attached the top when he arrived. We exchanged coat hangers from the uniform laundry room for Christmas decorations at our local off license.
December 2nd, 2022  
