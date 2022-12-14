Sign up
Photo 571
Reflection
This man was so intent on the phone clutched in both hands, I wondered what was occupying his thoughts . . .
I liked the reflection of his hands in the glass table
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
14th December 2022 6:24pm
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, a great story telling shot.
December 17th, 2022
