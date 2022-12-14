Previous
Reflection by ankers70
Photo 571

Reflection

This man was so intent on the phone clutched in both hands, I wondered what was occupying his thoughts . . .

I liked the reflection of his hands in the glass table
14th December 2022

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
@ankers70


Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, a great story telling shot.
December 17th, 2022  
