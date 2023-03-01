Previous
Mannequin by ankers70
Photo 649

Mannequin

Taken in Sydney a couple of weeks ago.

We have been away on and off for most of February, so I have a lot of photos to sort through.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Leli ace
I like the camouflage effect.
February 28th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
wow! great pic!
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fun window display.
February 28th, 2023  
