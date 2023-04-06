Sign up
Photo 685
The train driver
Yesterday we took visiting family for a trip on Puffing Billy (
https://puffingbilly.com.au/experiences/).
Quite a nostalgic trip in some ways as I took my daughter when she was three years old—she's now 47!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
698
photos
91
followers
96
following
Dawn
ace
A nice candid of driver
April 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks very serious.
April 5th, 2023
