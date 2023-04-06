Previous
The train driver by ankers70
Photo 685

The train driver

Yesterday we took visiting family for a trip on Puffing Billy ( https://puffingbilly.com.au/experiences/). Quite a nostalgic trip in some ways as I took my daughter when she was three years old—she's now 47!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Dawn ace
A nice candid of driver
April 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks very serious.
April 5th, 2023  
