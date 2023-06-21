Previous
Southern Solstice by ankers70
Photo 761

Southern Solstice

Part of the installation 'Solace' by Don Walters, Limeburners Point, Geelong
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Suzanne

Corinne C ace
Impressive!
June 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
June 20th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
How very good - what a super concept. :)
June 20th, 2023  
