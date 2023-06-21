Sign up
Previous
Photo 761
Southern Solstice
Part of the installation 'Solace' by Don Walters, Limeburners Point, Geelong
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C
ace
Impressive!
June 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
June 20th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
How very good - what a super concept. :)
June 20th, 2023
