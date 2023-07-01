Previous
Flags on the Westgate by ankers70
Photo 771

Flags on the Westgate

Aboriginal flag in the foreground with Australian flag in the background.

Taken a week ago and posting early as leaving early on the morning for a day trip.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture! Hope you have a great trip.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise